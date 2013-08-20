Former executive from China Mobile parent under investigation

Aug 20 A former senior executive from China
Mobile Ltd's state-owned parent is being investigated
for "severe discipline violations," coming at a time when a slew
of investigations is gripping the country's corporate sector.
Xu Long, who was general manager of China Mobile
Communications Corp's Guangdong office, was taken away by the
provincial government's disciplinary committee on Friday,
according to the official China News Service. Xu was also the
Communist Party secretary for the company.
"Xu Long has been removed from his posts of China Mobile
chairman and general manager, as well as party secretary. He is
now under investigation by relevant departments because of
alleged severe discipline violations," China Mobile
Communications said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The Guangdong province's disciplinary committee was not
available for comment, while Xu could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The Chinese government is investigating domestic and foreign
companies over possible bribery and price-fixing allegations in
an effort to clean up the country's corporate sector. Last week,
China's price regulator said it planned to investigate the
petroleum, telecommunications, banking and auto sectors next for
possible violations of anti-trust laws.
Several executives and former executives of China Mobile
Communications have been investigated by Chinese authorities for
graft over the past several years, according to domestic media
reports.
In May, China Mobile Ltd said its parent was also beefing up
its internal supervision after a government audit highlighted
problems in accounting practices and internal management.
In investigations also targeted at foreign firms, China has
fined companies such as Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and
Danone SA due to price-fixing and anti-competitive
practices.
Chinese police also accused of British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc of bribing Chinese officials and
doctors through travel agencies to boost sales illegally and
raise the price of its medicines in the country.