China Mobile Q3 net up 3.4 pct, lags f'cast

HONG KONG Oct 20 China Mobile , the world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 3.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit , lagging forecasts, as the company added more subscribers .

The company posted July-September net profit of 30.7 billion yuan ($4.81 billion), based on Reuters calculations using company data, worse than an average forecast of 32.2 billion yuan from five analysts polled by Reuters.

China Mobile, which competes with China Unicom and China Telecom Corp Ltd in the world's biggest mobile phone market, had a net profit of 29.7 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier.

For the first nine months, China Mobile reported a net profit of 91.98 billion yuan, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In August, China's total mobile subscriber base rose 1.2 percent to 927.3 million, with China Mobile's number increasing to 627.63 million, including 40.32 million 3G users.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, Huang Yuntao and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Deepak Kannan)