UPDATE 1-China Natural Gas to replace CEO, rectify 2010 statements

Sept 21 China Natural Gas Inc said it will replace Chief Executive Qinan Ji and restate its financial statements for 2010 to correctly disclose loans given to a company linked to him.

In a regulatory filing, the Chinese company said the nature of the loans had not been properly disclosed to the company at the time it was made.

China Natural Gas said its financial statements for January-March 2010, January-June 2010, January-September 2010 and fiscal 2010 should no longer be relied on.

The reports will be restated to disclose the loans as a related party transaction.

China Natural Gas shares closed at $1.93 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)