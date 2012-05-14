SEC charges China Natural Gas, chairman with fraud

May 14 A China-based natural gas company and its
chairman were charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for concealing loans designed to benefit the
chairman's family.
Qinan Ji, the chairman and former chief executive of China
Natural Gas Inc, in January 2010 arranged for two
improper loans totaling $14.3 million, and then lied about them
to the company's board, investors and auditors, the SEC said.
The regulator said a $9.9 million loan went to a real estate
firm, Demaoxing Real Estate Co, owned by Ji's son and nephew. It
also said a $4.4 million loan went to Shaanxi Juntai Housing
Purchase Co, a business partner of Demaoxing.