UPDATE 1-SEC charges China Natural Gas, chairman with fraud

* SEC says chairman concealed loans meant to help family
* Regulator probing many Chinese companies for possible
fraud
By Jonathan Stempel
May 14 A China-based natural gas company and its
chairman were charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for concealing loans designed to benefit the
chairman's family.
Qinan Ji, the chairman and former chief executive of China
Natural Gas Inc, in January 2010 arranged for two
improper loans totaling $14.3 million, and then lied about them
to the company's board, investors and auditors, the SEC said on
Monday.
China Natural Gas did not immediately respond to emailed
requests for comment.
The SEC has for more than a year probed accounting
irregularities and other problems at Chinese companies listed on
U.S. stock exchanges. Accounting issues have led to the
resignations of many of these companies' auditors, and prompted
the exchanges to delist or halt trading of the companies'
shares.
According to the SEC, Ji concealed a $9.9 million loan made
through a sham borrower to a real estate firm, Demaoxing Real
Estate Co, owned by his son and nephew.
It said Ji also concealed a $4.4 million loan to Shaanxi
Juntai Housing Purchase Co, a business partner of Demaoxing and
whose general manager was Ji's friend.
The SEC said Ji told China Natural Gas directors that the
loans involved senior Chinese government officers in charge of a
liquid natural gas project, and "repeated this lie" to investors
on a May 10, 2010, quarterly earnings conference call.
It also said China Natural Gas did not properly report a
$19.6 million acquisition made in the fourth quarter of 2008.
"Ji betrayed China Natural Gas investors," said John McCoy,
associate director of the SEC's Los Angeles office. "Ji's
misconduct caused China Natural Gas to file a series of false
reports with the SEC and showed total disregard for his
obligations as an officer and director of a company whose stock
trades in the U.S."
The SEC has brought at least seven cases against U.S.-listed
Chinese companies, including Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd
and Puda Coal Inc.
Last week it filed administrative proceedings against
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd of Shanghai for refusing to
provide audit work papers related to a Chinese company being
investigated for accounting fraud.
The China Natural Gas lawsuit seeks civil fines and a ban on
Ji from acting as an officer and director of a public company.
In September, China Natural Gas announced Ji's resignation
as chief executive, and said it would restate some financial
results because of the loans.
The case is SEC v. China Natural Gas et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York.