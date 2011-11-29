KKR, Sequoia among China Outfitters IPO cornerstones - IFR

HONG KONG Nov 28 Private equity funds KKR & Co LP, Sequoia Capital China and Everbright Private Equity, have committed three-quarters of the $145 million Hong Kong initial public offering of China Outfitters Holdings Ltd , according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The IFR report said the three funds had committed $110 million as cornerstone investors.

Private equity firms are increasingly stepping in to join pre-IPO financings. The funds are providing capital to fast-growing companies on the IPO track that need a chunk of cash before they can list, an area of financing that hedge funds previously dominated in Asia prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. private equity fund KKR has committed $60m, the Everbright fund has committed $25m and Sequoia has committed $25m.

KKR, Sequoia and Everbright declined comment.

The men's apparel maker is selling about 690 million shares via joint bookrunners BOC International, Daiwa Capital, ICBC International, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and UBS AG , IFR reported.

Pricing is slated for Dec. 2.

Media reports in June said the IPO had been postponed because of market conditions. (Reporting by Jing Song; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)