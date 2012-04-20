版本:
New Issue-China Shanshui Cement sells $400 mln notes

April 20 China Shanshui Cement Group Limited
 on Friday sold $400 million of senior notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 10.5 PCT    MATURITY    04/27/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/27/2012 	
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 10.5 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/27/2012	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

