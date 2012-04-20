New Issue-China Shanshui Cement sells $400 mln notes

April 20 China Shanshui Cement Group Limited on Friday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT AMT $400 MLN COUPON 10.5 PCT MATURITY 04/27/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/27/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 10.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS