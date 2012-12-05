UPDATE 1-China Southern seals $1.9 bln deal to buy 10 Airbus planes

HONG KONG Dec 5 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
, the country's largest carrier by
fleet size, has agreed to buy 10 Airbus A330-300
aircraft for about $1.9 billion, to be delivered in stages from
2014 to 2016.
The deal is the second involving Europe's Airbus and a
Chinese airliner since the European Union agreed on Nov. 12 to
"stop the clock" on plans to force non-EU airlines to adopt its
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
China Eastern Airlines , one of the
country's top three carriers, said in late November it had
agreed to buy 60 Airbus A320 aircraft for about $5.4 billion.
Chinese airlines have been buying aircraft from Airbus and
rival Boeing over the past few years as more Chinese
travel.
China Southern said in a statement that the new aircraft
would be funded through internal resources and loans from
commercial banks and that the catalogue price of one Airbus
A330-300 aircraft was $188 million, though airlines usually pay
a lower price tag after negotiations.
Shares of China Southern closed up 2.3 percent in Hong Kong,
in line with a 2.2 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.