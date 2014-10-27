版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-China's Pci-Suntek signs software licensing agreement with Qualcomm

Oct 27 Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs software licensing agreement on rich communication services with Qualcomm Technologies

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rKk19d

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
