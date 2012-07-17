UPDATE 1-China State Construction plans $201 mln share sale-source

* Construction company offering shares at 7 pct-9.9 pct discount

HONG KONG, July 17 China State Construction International Holdings Ltd plans to raise about $201 million in a Hong Kong share offering, looking to benefit from a rally that has pushed the stock up by more than 50 percent so far this year.

The company, controlled by state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corp, is offering 200 million new shares, with an indicative range of HK$7.57 to HK$7.81 each, said a source with direct knowledge of the plan who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The offer price is equivalent to a discount of 7 percent to 9.9 percent to the stock's closing price of HK$8.4. The shares have jumped about 54 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching a 12-month high on Monday.

By comparison, the Hang Seng property and construction index was up about 15 percent so far in 2012.

The Chinese construction and civil engineering company plans to use the proceeds from the stock sale to fund its expansion in mainland China, the source said.

The deal size may be increased by as much as $100 million to meet additional demand from investors, according to the source.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup were hired as joint bookrunners for the deal.