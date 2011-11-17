UPDATE 2-China Sunergy cuts FY shipment outlook, sees Q4 loss

* Q3 loss $0.78/ADS vs est. $0.51/ADS
* Q3 sales up 16 pct at $145.7 mln
* Cuts FY shipments to 395-410 MW
Nov 17 China Sunergy Co Ltd cut
its full-year shipments outlook for the second time in four
months and the solar cell and module maker forecast a
fourth-quarter loss citing challenges in the global solar
market.
For the full year, China Sunergy, which started operations
in 2004, cut its shipment outlook to 395-410 megawatt (MW) from
470-500 MW.
In August, the company had cut its full-year shipment
outlook prompted by lower shipments in the second quarter.
The company expects fourth-quarter shipments to dip
sequentially to 95-110 MW. It shipped 116.2 MW in the third
quarter.
For the third quarter, China Sunergy Co posted a
wider-than-expected loss hurt by a fall in average selling
prices in a depressed market for solar products.
Average selling price per watt for the company's solar
modules in the third quarter dropped 23.2 percent sequentially.
Net loss was $31.2 million, or 78 cents per American
depository share (ADS), compared with a net income of $15.3
million, or 37 cents per ADS, a year ago.
Total sales rose 16 percent to $145.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 51 cents a share, on revenue of $144.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's American depository shares closed at 93 cents
on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)