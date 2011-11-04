UPDATE 1-China Sunergy cuts Q3 outlook, settles dispute with REC Wafer

* Cuts shipments to 115 MW from 140-160MW
* Settles dispute with REC Wafer
Nov 4 Solar cell and module maker China Sunergy
Co Ltd cut its third-quarter shipment and margins
outlook on weak demand that persisted until the end of the
quarter.
China Sunergy also said it settled a dispute related to
solar wafer supply with REC Wafer, a unit of Norway's Renewable
Energy Corporation ASA .
China Sunergy said the undisclosed settlement amount it paid
REC wafer on Oct. 28 had limited impact on its profitability. It
received $50 million bank guarantees released by REC Wafer.
China Sunergy expects its solar module shipments to be
around 115 megawatt (MW), lower than its previous outlook of
140-160MW.
The company's overall gross margin is expected to be
negative 14 percent, compared with its previous outlook of 4-5
percent.
The company said industry-wide pressure on average selling
prices and high level inventory pressured margins.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)