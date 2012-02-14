版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 19:09 BJT

UPDATE 1-China Sunergy signs 50 MW supply deal

Feb 14 China Sunergy Co Ltd said it signed a 50 megawatt sales contract with renewable energy company Bull PowerTech GmbH for projects in Europe.

China Sunergy said the shipment is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2012.

Bull PowerTech GmbH, a unit of Bull Holding AG, focuses on photovoltaics.

China Sunergy shares closed at $2.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐