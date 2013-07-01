版本:
China Sunergy's loss widens as panel prices remain weak

July 1 Solar panel maker China Sunergy Co Ltd reported a bigger first-quarter loss as prices continued to fall.

Net loss widened to $22.9 million, or $1.71 per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the quarter ended March 31, from $9.6 million, or 71 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $61.7 million.
