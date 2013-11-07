UPDATE 1-China Sunergy's shipments fall in 3rd quarter

* Company cuts full-year shipment outlook
* Shares down 13 pct in premarket trading
Nov 7 Solar panel maker China Sunergy Co Ltd
said its shipments fell in the third quarter, compared
with the second quarter, due to tight credit in China that hurt
its ability to procure materials for production.
China Sunergy shares fell 13 percent before the bell after
closing at $9.49 on Wednesday.
The Chinese government has propped up loss-making solar
companies with generous state subsidies and loans, but is now
trying to cut excess capacity and encourage consolidation in the
fragmented industry.
China Sunergy, which has not made a profit in the last 10
quarters, said it shipped about 110 megawatts (MW) in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, down from 126.4 MW in the second
quarter.
The company also cut its full-year shipment outlook to
440-480MW from 500MW-550MW.
Third-quarter gross margin is expected to be in low
single-digit in percentage terms, compared with gross margin of
9.3 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.
However, China Sunergy reported a smaller second-quarter net
loss as costs fell sharply.
The company's net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 11 cents
per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $30.3 million, or
$2.26 per ADS, a year earlier.
Cost of goods sold fell 41 percent.
Revenue dropped 33 percent to $71.8 million.