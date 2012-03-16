UPDATE 1-China Sunergy posts 4th-qtr loss

March 16 China Sunergy Co Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a fall in average selling prices of its solar modules, and the company forecast a net loss in the current quarter.

China Sunergy expects first-quarter shipments in the range of 70 megawatt (MW) to 80 MW, lower than the 116.8 MW it shipped in the fourth-quarter.

"Average selling prices continued falling in the fourth quarter of 2011, and we expect this trend to continue in the first half of 2012," Chief Executive Stephen Cai said.

China Sunergy said it expects weak market demand and industry oversupply to adversely affect its business in at least the first half of 2012, with challenging conditions in the global solar market continuing in 2012.

However, the company forecast margins of 1 percent in the first quarter, better than its 0.2 percent margin in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $49.6 million, or $3.71 per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with a net income of $15.4 million, or $1.11 per ADS, a year ago.

Quarterly revenue fell 35 percent to $110.8 million.

China Sunergy shares, which have lost 82 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $2.21 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.