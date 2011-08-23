版本:
China Telecom sees downward pressure on H2 broadband ARPU

HONG KONG Aug 23 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications carriers, said on Tuesday that it sees downward pressure on average revenue per user (ARPU) in the broadband section in the second half.

It said ARPU for 3G services was slightly above 80 yuan in the first half, and added that it was still in talks with Apple Inc on the iPhone. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)

