UPDATE 1-China TransInfo accepts CEO's go-private offer

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
* Deal values company at $146.6 mln
* Offer of $5.80 per share at $28.3 pct premium
* Shares up 18 pct premarket
June 8 China TransInfo Technology Corp, which makes 2D and 3D geography information system software for the Chinese government, agreed to be taken private by its CEO and his affiliates in a deal that values it at about $146.6 million.
CEO Shudong Xia, who already owns 27.8 percent of the company, offered to buy the rest of the stock for $5.80 per share, a 28.3 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $114.2 million, were up 18 percent in premarket trading on Friday.
Shudong offered $5.65 per share on Feb. 21.
China TransInfo said it will be a wholly owned unit of TransCloud, a shell company Shudong owns.
TransCloud will fund the acquisition through a loan secured from China Development Bank Corporation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.