China Unicom says Feb total subscribers rise to 205.97 mln

HONG KONG, March 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 205.97 million in February, up 1.52 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 45.89 million in February, up 2.82 million from January, the carrier said in a statement.

