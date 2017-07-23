FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Unicom says talks with strategic investors ongoing, no agreements signed
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
2017年7月23日 / 早上8点36分 / 1 天前

China Unicom says talks with strategic investors ongoing, no agreements signed

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Telecommunications operator China United Network Communications said on Sunday it is still in talks with potential strategic investors and has not yet signed any binding agreements.

Reuters reported on Friday that Baidu Inc and <JD.com JD.O> will join other big Chinese technology firms, including Tencent Holdings, to jointly invest about $12 billion into China Unicom.

The company, a Shanghai-listed unit of state-owned mobile carrier China Unicom, said last month it intends to bring in private investors via a private placement.

In its filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, United Network Communications said it had noticed reports about its plan to attract new investors.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Pullin

