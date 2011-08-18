UPDATE 1-China Ming Yang, China Wind Power ink wind farm deal

* Deal for construction of China Wind's wind farm project
* Ming Yang to deliver, install 132 units of 1.5 megawatt
wind turbines
* Says project likely to generate $38.2 mln annually after
completion
Aug 18 Wind power producer China Wind Power
International Corp said it signed an engineering
contract with China Ming Yang Wind Power Ltd for the
construction of its wind farm project in the Asian country.
Under the terms, Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang
will deliver and install 132 units of 1.5 megawatt (mw) wind
turbine generators and provide engineering and construction
management for the 198 mw-project.
China Wind said the project, which is expected to be
completed by the end of the second quarter in 2012, will likely
generate about $38.2 million annually once the farms are in full
production.
Shares of the Ontario-based Wind Power closed at 95 Canadian
cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while those of
Zhongshan-based China Ming Yang closed at $3.75 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)