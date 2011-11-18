Thousands of workers protest wage cuts in China's Dongguan-paper

HONG KONG Nov 18 Thousands of workers at
a Taiwanese factory manufacturing shoes for brands including New
Balance, Nike and Adidas, in China's Dongguan
staged a strike protesting wage cuts and enforced redundancies,
Ming Pao Daily reported on Friday.
Thousands of workers protested outside the Yue Cheng
facility in Yue Yuen Industrial Park in Dongguan on Thursday
morning, after the factory sacked 18 middle management staff as
orders were reduced and warned of cutting bonuses, the newspaper
said.
The workers marched to the local government office for
assistance and about 10 workers were injured during a
confrontation with the police, the newspaper said.
The workers returned to work after holding talks with the
employer, the newspaper said, citing a notice from the local
government.
The Yue Cheng facility hires about 8,000 workers. China
Labour Bulletin said some 7,000 workers staged the protest and
Yue Cheng is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Yue Yuen
Industrial. For a link, please click here
Weak exports amid uncertainty over the global economy have
hit many factories in one of China's manufacturing bases in
Guangdong province, putting hundreds of thousands of workers'
jobs at risk.
Workers at some of PepsiCo's bottling plants in
China have staged protests this week against the deal, in which
beverage and noodle maker Tingyi will buy PepsiCo's
money-losing bottling business in China.
The head of PepsiCo's China operations pledged to protect
workers' rights in the wake of work stoppages at its bottling
plants across China.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)