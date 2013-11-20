版本:
BRIEF-China Zenix Auto Q3 revenue rises 22 pct

Nov 20 China Zenix Auto International Ltd : * Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to RMB 930.1 million * Q3 earnings per share RMB 0.29 * Sees FY 2013 revenue about RMB 3.8 billion * Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to US$152.0 million * Quarterly earnings per ADS US$0.19 * Says is maintaining its revenue guidance for the year ending December 31,

2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
