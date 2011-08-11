UPDATE 1-BofA Merrill cuts price targets on chipmakers

(Follows alerts)

* Cuts Intel price target to $23 from $26

* Says Broadcom, Altera can outperform peers

* Cuts Broadcom to $40 from $48, Altera to $42 from $52

Aug 11 BofA Merrill Lynch cut its price target on nearly a dozen chipmakers, saying it expects their third-quarter results to be at the lower-end of their recent forecasts.

The brokerage anticipates 2011-12 chip sales to be flat to up 3.9 percent versus a 5.9-11.9 percent increase in the year-ago period. [ID:nWNAB8303]

A dreary economy has weakened sentiment for chipmakers recently, as have lingering concerns over supply chain hiccups caused by Japan's earthquake in March.

BofA Merrill, however, said stocks like Broadcom Corp BRCM.O and Altera Corp ALTR.O can outperform peers as the macro situation stabilizes.

Wireless chipmaker Broadcom will benefit from mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, and Altera might gain from strong demand in China and share gains in the 40 nanometer segment, the brokerage said in a research note to clients.

It has a "buy" rating on both stocks.

Last month Broadcom forecast better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, citing rising attach rates for its chips in phones, tablets and a number of connected home and consumer electronic products. [ID:nN1E76O0T2]

Altera also forecast third-quarter revenue well above estimates on continuing demand from telecom operators ramping up their networks. [ID:nL3E7IJ3D9]

"The key takeaway is that we model much slower, but still positive, year-over-year growth in 2012," BofA Merrill said.

It initiated a 2013 growth forecast of 12.3 percent, driven by unit recovery of 13 percent and relatively flat average selling prices. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)