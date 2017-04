Nov 21 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES LTD : * To repurchase 12.2% ownership from ThaiLin * Share purchase pact was executed by co and ThaiLin for co's repurchase of the

4.1 million shares held by ThaiLin * Closing of share repurchases subject to purchase price of shares falling

within $13 to $19.92 per share * Says board of directors agreed to cancel the company's existing US$7.5

million repurchase program * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage