BRIEF-ChipMOS says Q3 net revenue rose 3.5 pct to $172.9 million

Nov 18 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES LTD :
* Reports third quarter 2013 results
* Qtrly net earnings of US$0.51 per basic common share and
US$0.49 per diluted
common share
* Says Q3 net revenue increased 3.5% to US$172.9 million from
US$167.1 million
* Qtrly gross margin increased to 22.2% from 15.4%
* Says expect to see the impact of typical seasonality in 4q13
on both our
large and small panel lcd businesses
* Expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be in the
range of
approximately 16% to 20% for the fourth quarter of 2013
* Sees Q4 revenue to be approximately 4% to 8% lower than the
third quarter of
2013
* Sees capex spending for the full year 2013 to be
approximately US$122 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $172.1 million
