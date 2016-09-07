UPDATE 5-Ackman buys into Chipotle, to talk to management; shares jump

(Updates Chipotle shares for after-hours trade)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 6 Activist investor William
Ackman's hedge fund took a 9.9 percent stake in fast-casual
Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, buying in
after the once high-flying company was battered by food-safety
issues.
The billionaire manager said in a regulatory filing late on
Tuesday that the company's shares, which closed at $414.07 on
Tuesday, were undervalued and that he would be speaking with
management.
Chipotle's shares rose as much as 8.7 percent to $450 in
extended trading after Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed its
ownership of 2.9 million shares in the company.
Chipotle said it learned of Pershing Square's acquisition
only on Tuesday, welcomed their investment, and appreciated the
confidence they had expressed in the company.
Chipotle was tied to E. coli, salmonella and norovirus
outbreaks last year and its shares tumbled 42 percent over
thelast 52 weeks. And in July, Mark Crumpacker, its chief
creative and development officer, was arraigned on charges of
possession of cocaine. The company put him on leave.
Chipotle marks the first addition to Pershing Square Capital
Management's highly concentrated portfolio in nearly a year and
at a time the firm is still deep in the red after years of
winning performance. A spokesman for Ackman declined to comment
beyond the firm's filing.
The investment in Chipotle puts the company squarely into
the path of one of the industry's most powerful investors who
has often handpicked chief executive officers and joined
corporate boards to try and guide turnarounds.
Last month Pershing Square, which oversees $12 billion for
pension funds and other wealthy investors, sold off the
remainder of its investment in railway Canadian Pacific,
freeing up some $1.5 billion.
With Chipotle, Ackman wades back into the fast-food sector
where he has previously made successful bets on Burger King and
McDonalds and is currently invested in Restaurant Brands
International, a fast-food chain operator.
At Chipotle he confronts a board that has come under fire
for having served too long and being too chummy with top
management. Ackman is no stranger to shaking up boards and
already has company in the form of CtW Investment Group, which
published a letter earlier this year criticizing director tenure
and other matters.
Ackman resigned from the board of Canadian Pacific on
Tuesday and sits on the boards of Howard Hughes and
Valeant.
Chipotle's biggest investors are mutual funds Fidelity and
Vanguard and it is not widely owned by many hedge funds. But
hedge funds have had their eye on the company before.
Four years ago David Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital
and is widely followed, sent the company's shares tumbling after
saying he thought they were overvalued.
Ackman is under pressure to perform with his investment. His
Pershing Square Holding fund is off 14.3 percent for the year,
posting one of the biggest losses in the industry. While the
fund gained 5.8 percent in August and has made up ground since
March when it was down 25.6 percent, investors and analysts are
still concerned about how Ackman plans to recover from a
debilitating investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals,
whose share price has tumbled 87 percent in the last 52 weeks.
Ackman's average annual return is still 12 percent, one of the
best records in the business.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by
Gayathree Ganesan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Bernard Orr and
Andrew Hay)