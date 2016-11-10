Activist Ackman calls Chipotle relationship 'extremely constructive'

Nov 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman on
Thursday said he has had an "extremely constructive
relationship" with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc since
buying a large stake in the beleaguered company.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took a nearly 10
percent stake in the beleaguered fast casual food chain in
August. His team believes that marketing, menu, technology and
governance initiatives will help the shares recover from a 40
percent swoon since last year's food safety lapses.
"Our investors should not be concerned that we're in some
kind of hostile engagement here," Ackman said on the fund's
quarterly call with investors.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Michael
Flaherty in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)