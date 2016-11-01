Chipotle shareholders demand independent board chair

BOSTON Nov 1 Amalgamated Bank and CtW Investment Group, which works with union-sponsored pension funds, are calling on Chipotle to replace its current board chairman, Steve Ells, with an independent director to help the burrito chain to rehabilitate its brand.

"Chipotle's closed-off and limited governance structure is unsustainable and counterproductive, posing a direct risk to shareholders and the public at large," Amalgamated Bank President and Chief Executive Keith Mestrich said in a statement.

Ells is Chipotle's co-chief executive and board chairman. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)