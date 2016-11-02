UPDATE 3-Chipotle investors propose ousting founder as chairman,

(Adds CalPERS comment)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lisa Baertlein
BOSTON/LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Two union-affiliated
shareholders in Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday said
they would propose replacing the company's chairman, Steve Ells,
who founded Chipotle, with an independent director, piling on
pressure after well-known activist Bill Ackman took a large
stake in the company.
Amalgamated Bank and CtW Investment Group, both of which
have previously sparred with Chipotle, filed a shareholder
resolution on Tuesday to strip board leadership from Ells, who
is also co-chief executive, by instituting an independent chair.
The non-binding proposal marks escalating pressure from
investors who have previously challenged the formerly
high-flying restaurant chain over corporate governance and
executive compensation. Chipotle shares have plummeted to around
$360, less than half their level in summer 2015, when they
flirted with $750 before a series of food-borne illnesses at
company restaurants.
Chipotle did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Any vote on the latest shareholder proposal would not
occur until Chipotle's 2017 annual meeting.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees a
pension fund that owns Chipotle shares, immediately backed the
new proposal. Billionaire Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing
Square Capital Management unveiled a 9.9 percent stake in
Chipotle in September, declined to comment.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System, which
holds 90,771 Chipotle shares, indicated the proposal is in line
with its governance principles.
"As a matter of practice and in principle we support
separating chairman and CEO roles consistent with the CalPERS
Global Governance Principles," a spokeswoman said.
Pershing Square has met with Chipotle, sources familiar with
the matter said, but it has not publicly discussed its demands.
A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment on the new
proposal.
CtW, which led a successful shareholder referendum on lavish
CEO pay in 2014, failed to get enough support to remove two
longtime board members at the company's annual meeting in May.
A New York City Pension Funds resolution making it easier
for shareholders to nominate directors passed at this year's
annual meeting with the backing of activist investors, including
CalPERS.
Since then, investors have grown more worried about
Chipotle's ability to rehabilitate its brand.
"Chipotle's closed-off and limited governance structure is
unsustainable and counterproductive, posing a direct risk to
shareholders and the public at large," Amalgamated Bank CEO
Keith Mestrich said in a statement. The bank owns about 5,500
Chipotle shares. CtW works with funds that own about 55,000
shares.
People familiar with Ackman's thinking suggest he also is
taking aim at the board, demanding a substantial number of
directors be replaced with people who have expertise in food
safety, marketing, and digital engagement.
Troy Alstead, the former Starbucks Corp chief
operating officer who was instrumental in the coffee chain's
turnaround, could be a Chipotle board nominee, several people
with ties to activist investors said. Alstead, who now sits on
the board at apparel company Levi Strauss & Co, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chipotle has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley, as well as law firm Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP, and crisis public relations firm Joele
Frank to defend against Ackman, people close to the matter have
said.
CtW analyst Derrick Wortes said his group will begin
reaching out to the company's biggest shareholders, including
Fidelity and Vanguard, to make its case for change. "It is time
to steer the strategic changes that will help pull the company
back from the edge," Wortes said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)