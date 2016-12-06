Chipotle to make announcement about board changes 'shortly'

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
LOS ANGELES Dec 6 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc expects to make an announcement shortly about a new slate of board members, Steve Ells, the burrito chain's co-chief executive, said at an investor conference on Tuesday.
Ells said the beleaguered burrito chain is taking a careful look at existing directors, with an eye toward what can be strengthened. In particular, he said Chipotle is looking at long director tenures and considering candidates with expertise in areas such as marketing, crisis management and corporate governance.
Billionaire investor William Ackman, who took a nearly 10 percent stake in the chain three months ago, wants multiple board seats with the aim of beefing up food safety and marketing, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.