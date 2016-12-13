UPDATE 1-Chipotle shareholder urges Ackman to recruit new board members

(Adds details from letter, background on company)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lisa Baertlein
BOSTON/LOS ANGELES Dec 13 Union-affiliated
adviser CtW Investment Group on Tuesday stepped up pressure on
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by urging billionaire
investor William Ackman to play a hand in recruiting new
directors to the restaurant company's board.
"Replacing two or more incumbent directors with diverse
candidates experienced in effective human capital management
should be the highest immediate priority for the company, given
that both its downturn and sluggish recovery have stemmed from
inadequate training and staffing, as well as excessive
operational complexity," Dieter Waizenegger, CtW's executive
director, wrote in an open letter to Ackman.
Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, controlled by
Ackman, announced a nearly 10 percent stake in the company in
September, and Reuters reported at that time that the investor
was eager to repair the burrito chain after a food safety lapses
by shaking up the board and possibly replacing the company's
co-chief executives.
The letter to Ackman from CtW, a Chipotle shareholder, came
one day after the ompany's chief executive and founder, Steve
Ells, confirmed that the chain is in talks with the investor
about refreshing the board. Ells told Reuters that Chipotle
would soon name a few new directors, declining to elaborate. But
Waizenegger criticized the process as being painfully slow.
A spokesman for Ackman declined to comment.
CtW's website says it works with union pension funds with
more than $200 billion in assets collectively "to enhance
long-term shareholder returns through active ownership."
"The current board has not been able to provide the sort of
decisive - and effective - leadership that seems important to
put the lingering effects of the food safety crisis behind us,"
the letter said.
Adding new blood to the board has long been a key demand for
CtW, and it proposed in November to replace Ells, the company's
chairman, with an independent director. Ells on Monday said he
would remain board chairman.
CtW said on Tuesday that it welcomes the company's decision
to eliminate the co-CEO structure after Monty Moran stepped down
on Monday. It previously criticized the arrangement as too
expensive and inefficient.
"Whether or not this proves to be a good starting
place for governance reform, we absolutely do not believe that
eliminating the co-CEO structure is a suitable stopping
place," the letter said.
