UPDATE 3-Chipotle investor seeks board shakeup for more diversity

(Adds details on shareholder, illness outbreaks, updates stock
price)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lisa Baertlein
April 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
shareholder CtW Investment Group on Wednesday urged investors
not to re-elect two long-time board members, saying the chain's
recent food safety crisis shows the company needs a board that
is more independent and also more diverse in race and gender.
The move comes as the formerly fast-growing burrito chain
works to win back consumers and mollify shareholders after a
string of food-borne illness outbreaks last year hammered sales
and erased roughly $6 billion in market value. The
problem surfaced in late October.
Chipotle shares were down 1 percent at $440.51 on Wednesday
afternoon after CtW Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger
encouraged investors in a letter to withhold votes for directors
Patrick Flynn and Darlene Friedman at Chipotle's annual
shareholder meeting on May 11.
"The last three quarters were a crucial time for Chipotle to
demonstrate competent leadership in crisis. In contrast, the
response has been publicly labeled as a mere PR blitz - one that
was slow, superficial and unconvincing," Waizenegger wrote.
Chipotle did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The median tenure for members of Chipotle's all-white board
is 17 years, the union pension fund adviser said. Flynn has been
on the company's board for 18 years and Friedman for 21 years.
The nine-member board has seven independent directors and
Friedman is the only female member, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"With the company facing slowing momentum and potential
growth challenges going forward, Chipotle is in need of
genuinely independent oversight now more than ever," Cwt's
Waizenegger wrote. (bit.ly/1S6LLC9)
This is not the first time shareholders have pressed
Chipotle to diversify its board. Last year, under pressure from
activist investor Trillium Asset Management, Chipotle agreed to
amend its governance guidelines to ensure the presence of women
in its pool of board nominees. (bit.ly/1S6Hxdu)
CtW also criticized Chipotle on Wednesday for its reluctance
to lower its threshold for shareholder ownership to nominate
candidates to the board to 3 percent from 5 percent.
CtW has previously tangled with Chipotle. The pension fund
adviser in 2014 successfully urged shareholders to vote against
the company's executive pay proposal.
CtW has also agitated for board changes at companies
including Chipotle's former parent, McDonald's Corp, and
retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Matthew
Lewis)