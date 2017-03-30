UPDATE 2-Chipotle shareholders pull vote to split CEO, chairman jobs

(Adds comments from Amalgamated and CtW)
March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said
on Thursday it would strengthen its lead director position in an
agreement with a group of shareholders who are withdrawing their
proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
Union-affiliated investors Amalgamated Bank and CtW
Investment Group filed a proposal in November to strip the
chairman's role from Steve Ells, who is also Chipotle's founder
and chief executive officer, by instituting an independent
chair.
Chipotle said in a filing that it was not only "appropriate
but also important" for Ells to serve as both chairman and CEO.
Under the agreement, Chipotle agreed to strengthen the lead
director position held by Neil Flanzraich, who has been an
independent director since September 2014. Among other things,
Flanzraich will write an annual letter to shareholders beginning
in 2018.
"The lead director essentially serves as an independent
chief for the board and provides an alternative to splitting the
chairman and CEO roles," Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said in
an email. He added that the letter from the lead director will
be in addition to the chairman's annual letter.
Keith Mestrich, president and CEO of Amalgamated, called the
move "a step in the right direction to bring transparency and
trust back to the company."
Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of CtW, added: "We
will continue to monitor Chipotle's progress, but are encouraged
by these steps."
Management at the formerly high-flying burrito chain has
been under a microscope since late 2015 when it was hit by a
string of sales-battering food safety lapses, and investor
pressure has led to a number of changes.
Bill Ackman's New York-based hedge fund, Pershing Square
Capital Management LP, which is Chipotle's largest shareholder,
has been agitating separately for change at the board level.
On Dec. 16, Chipotle added new four directors to its board:
Matthew Paull, a former McDonald's Corp chief financial
officer; media executives Paul Cappuccio and Robin Hickenlooper;
and Ali Namvar, a partner at Pershing Square Capital Management.
Just days before, the company announced that Ells would
resume the role of sole chief executive due to the departure of
co-CEO Monty Moran.
Earlier this month Chipotle said four of its 12 directors
would not stand for re-election at its upcoming board meeting.
The company said John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene
Friedman and Stephen Gillett opted not to be on the ballot for
the May 25 election.
