版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 02:00 BJT

CDC defends reporting of E. coli outbreaks linked to Chipotle

CHICAGO May 6 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pushed back against complaints from Chipotle Mexican Grill that the health agency misinformed the public with its reporting of certain E. coli cases linked to the burrito chain.

The CDC, in a letter to lawyers representing Chipotle, said it believes its web updates on the outbreaks served to protect and inform the public. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐