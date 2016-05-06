CDC defends reporting of E. coli outbreaks linked to Chipotle

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
CHICAGO May 6 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pushed back against complaints from Chipotle Mexican Grill that the health agency misinformed the public with its reporting of certain E. coli cases linked to the burrito chain.
The CDC, in a letter to lawyers representing Chipotle, said it believes its web updates on the outbreaks served to protect and inform the public. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award