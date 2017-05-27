UPDATE 4-Chipotle says hackers hit most restaurants in data breach

(Adds security expert comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer
payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on
Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started
recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.
Chipotle said it did not know how many payment cards or
customers were affected by the breach that struck most of its
roughly 2,250 restaurants for varying amounts of time between
March 24 and April 18, spokesman Chris Arnold said via email.
A handful of Canadian restaurants were also hit in the
breach, which the company first disclosed on April 25.
Stolen data included account numbers and internal
verification codes. The malware has since been removed.
The information could be used to drain debit card-linked
bank accounts, make "clone" credit cards, or to buy items on
certain less-secure online sites, said Paul Stephens, director
of policy and advocacy at the non-profit Privacy Rights
Clearinghouse.
The breach could once again threatens sales at its
restaurants, which only recently recovered after falling sharply
in late 2015 after Chipotle was linked to outbreaks of E. coli,
salmonella and norovirus that sickened hundreds of people.
An investigation into the breach found the malware searched
for data from the magnetic stripe of payment cards.
Arnold said Chipotle could not alert customers directly as
it did not collect their names and mailing addresses at the time
of purchase.
The company posted notifications on the Chipotle and
Pizzeria Locale websites and issued a news release to make
customers aware of the incident.
Linn Freedman, an attorney at Robinson & Cole LLP
specializing in data breach response, said Chipotle was putting
the burden on the consumer to discover possible fraudulent
transactions by notifying them through the websites.
"I don't think you will get to all of the customers who
might have been affected," she said.
Security analysts said Chipotle would likely face a fine
based on the size of the breach and the number of records
compromised.
"If your data was stolen through a data breach that means
you were somewhere out of compliance" with payment industry data
security standards, Julie Conroy, research director at Aite
Group, a research and advisory firm.
"In this case, the card companies will fine Chipotle and
also hold them liable for any fraud that results directly from
their breach," said Avivah Litan, a vice president at Gartner
Inc specializing in security and privacy.
Chipotle did not immediately comment on the prospect of a
fine.
Retailer Target Corp in 2017 agreed to pay $18.5
million to settle claims stemming from a massive data breach in
late 2013.
Hotels and restaurants have also been hit. They include
Trump Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group as well as
Wendy's, Arby's and Landry's restaurants.
Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill ended marginally lower at
$480.15 on Friday following the announcement.
