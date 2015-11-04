UPDATE 3-Chipotle now linked to 35 confirmed E. coli cases

(Adds comments from Washington health officials, Chipotle and
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 The number of confirmed E.
Coli food poisoning cases linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
in Oregon and Washington state rose to 35 on Tuesday, as
the company announced steps to improve food safety.
Chipotle, which is grappling with its third food safety
incident this year, has closed all its 43 restaurants located in
and around Seattle and Portland because of the E. coli O26
outbreak.
Eight Chipotle restaurants have been tied to the outbreak.
The company on Tuesday said it is deep cleaning and fully
sanitizing the temporarily shuttered restaurants and replacing
all food in them.
Chipotle is also testing the food in its Washington and
Oregon restaurants and distribution centers, and it has hired
two food safety consulting firms to assess and improve its food
safety standards.
A company spokesman declined to say whether news of the
outbreak has hurt sales at the popular burrito chain.
A dozen of the 35 confirmed cases involving Chipotle were in
Oregon and the remainder were in Washington state, state
officials said.
Two additional confirmed E. coli cases in Washington came
from people who said they had not eaten at Chipotle before
falling ill, officials said.
The current outbreak has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so
far but no deaths, the state officials said.
The number of cases is expected to rise as more diners learn
of the outbreak.
As of Monday afternoon, Washington health officials were
interviewing an additional 25 people who became ill, said Dr.
Kathy Lofy, the state's top medical officer.
Investigators are searching for the source of the
contamination and suspect it involves fresh produce. Still, it
may be difficult to pinpoint the culprit since many of
Chipotle's dishes include similar ingredients, said Dr. Jeff
Duchin, health officer for public health for Seattle and King
County.
Health officials have urged anyone who ate at Chipotle as
early as Oct. 1 and suffered vomiting and bloody diarrhea to see
their healthcare provider.
A woman sued Chipotle in federal court in Washington on
Monday, saying she was infected with E. coli after eating at one
of the chain's restaurants in Vancouver on or about Oct. 21. She
tested positive for the strain of E. coli linked to the outbreak
and is seeking $75,000 in damages.
A Chipotle representative declined to comment, saying the
company does not discuss pending legal actions.
If health officials are unable to find the single ingredient
that is the source of the outbreak it puts the legal burden
completely on Chipotle, said Bill Marler, a Seattle food safety
lawyer. Marler has sued Chipotle multiple times. Those cases
involve a 2009 E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in Colorado, a 2015
salmonella outbreak in Minnesota and a 2015 norovirus outbreak
in California.
E. coli O26 tends to produce milder illness than E. coli
O157:H7, which can cause kidney failure and death.
Chipotle's shares closed down 0.1 percent at $623.16 on
Tuesday. They touched their lowest level since July on Monday
due to fears the food-borne illness could steer diners away from
the company's more than 1,900 restaurants across the United
States.
