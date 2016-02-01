UPDATE 2-Chipotle-linked E.coli outbreaks appear to be over - CDC

* CDC says not identified ingredient responsible for
outbreak
* Most recent illness reported on Dec. 1 - CDC
* Chipotle shares up 4 pct in afternoon trading
Feb 1 Two E.coli outbreaks linked to Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc that affected more than 50 people
across 14 states appear to be over, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.
The announcement assuaged some investors' concerns, sending
the popular burrito chain's shares up 4 percent.
The regulator, however, was not able to identify the
ingredient that was responsible for the contamination after a
three-month probe. (1.usa.gov/1WXAYhb)
The CDC said 55 people were affected in the initial E.coli
outbreak that spread across 11 states, adding that a smaller
outbreak involving a rare and different E.coli strain affected
five people in three states.
Chipotle has been grappling to overcome a series of
food-borne illnesses linked to its chain since October that have
driven away diners, hammered its high-flying stock and spawned
both a federal criminal probe and a shareholder lawsuit.
The company was served with a subpoena last month in a
federal criminal probe linked to a norovirus outbreak in
California in August.
Adding to investors' worries, Chipotle also forecast in
January its first-ever drop in quarterly same-store sales. The
company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on
Tuesday.
The most recent E.coli illness reported to the CDC was on
Dec. 1, the regulator said on Monday.
Testing of multiple food items collected from Chipotle
restaurant locations did not show the presence of the bacteria,
the CDC said.
Chipotle said last month it was confident that the steps it
had undertaken to tighten food safety would stop future food
poisoning outbreaks.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the CDC's findings on
Sunday.
Chipotle's stock has fallen nearly 30 percent since the end
of October when the first case of E.coli was reported.
