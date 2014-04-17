Chipotle to start raising prices later this quarter-CFO

LOS ANGELES, April 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to begin raising menu prices in the mid-single-digit percentages in late Q2 - CFO Chipotle's price increases should be completely rolled out in early Q3 Chipotle's steak costs are up 25 percent since the end of the year Chipotle's food costs to rise due to higher costs for steak, avocados and cheese Chipotle has not yet seen pork costs rise due to PEDv, a deadly piglet virus (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)