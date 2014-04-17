版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 23:29 BJT

Chipotle to start raising prices later this quarter-CFO

LOS ANGELES, April 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to begin raising menu prices in the mid-single-digit percentages in late Q2 - CFO Chipotle's price increases should be completely rolled out in early Q3 Chipotle's steak costs are up 25 percent since the end of the year Chipotle's food costs to rise due to higher costs for steak, avocados and cheese Chipotle has not yet seen pork costs rise due to PEDv, a deadly piglet virus (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐