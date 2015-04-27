Chipotle goes GMO-free in first for U.S. fast-food sector

| April 27
April 27 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Monday said the 46 ingredients used in its roughly 1,800
restaurants were now free of genetically modified organisms,
becoming the first major U.S. restaurant chain to make that
switch.
U.S. diners, particularly those in the sought-after young
millennial generation, are seeking fresh foods that are less
processed and more natural or organic. Part of that trend
includes GMO-free foods.
GMO advocates have warned that producing foods that are not
genetically engineered would increase costs. Chipotle, however,
said its move did not result in significantly higher ingredient
costs, and it did not raise prices as a result of going
GMO-free.
Some of the most popular U.S. GMO crops are corn, soybeans
and canola, which are staple ingredients in virtually every type
of prepared and packaged food, from soup and tofu to breakfast
cereals and chips.
Scientists have spliced the DNA of those GMO crops with that
from different species. The aim, among other things, is to make
them resistant to pests or more tolerant to drought.
Organic foods do not contain GMOs.
While proponents and critics disagree over the safety,
environmental impacts and effectiveness of genetically
engineered crops, a consumer backlash against them already has
led General Mills Inc to remove GMOs from its original
Cheerios.
"Though many countries have already restricted or banned the
use of GMO crops, it's clear that a lot of research is still
needed before we can truly understand all of the implications of
widespread GMO cultivation and consumption," Chipotle founder
and co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells said in a statement.
"While that debate continues, we decided to move to non-GMO
ingredients."
The company said its small ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen
chain also became GMO-free.
Shares of Chipotle, which is also removing tortilla
additives such as preservatives and dough conditioners, were up
0.6 percent to $641.11.
