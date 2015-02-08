Chipotle apologizes after Twitter feed hacked overnight

Feb 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's Twitter account was hacked overnight for about two hours, during which a series of offensive tweets were posted to the account, the company said on Sunday.

Hackers replaced Chipotle's avatar with a swastika and tweeted a number of racial slurs and profanities, including ones directed at President Barack Obama and various U.S. government agencies.

"We apologize for the nature of the posts that were made during that time, and we are now conducting an investigation to try to determine what happened and who might have been involved," Chris Arnold, a company spokesman, wrote in an e-mailed statement.

The Denver-based burrito chain took down the offensive tweets and has posted a message on its Twitter feed apologizing for "the very offensive messages." (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)