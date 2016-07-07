版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 23:27 BJT

Chipotle says there have been no reports of illness at NY restaurants

LOS ANGELES, July 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Thursday there have been no reports of illnesses at any of its New York restaurants.

The company said it was aware of a Twitter post early on Thursday alleging a woman fell ill after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, Editing by W Simon)

