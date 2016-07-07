UPDATE 2-Best-selling author's tweet revives food safety concerns at Chipotle

(Adds comment from New York Health Department, closing share
price)
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
shares took a hit on Thursday after best-selling author
Eric Van Lustbader revived concerns about food safety at the
burrito chain by tweeting that his editor fell ill after eating
at one of its Manhattan restaurants.
Company spokesman Chris Arnold said Chipotle had received no
current reports of illness in New York City from customers or
health departments. Arnold said Chipotle had "very solid health
department scores" across New York City.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
said it had not received reports of confirmed cases this year of
foodborne illness associated with Chipotle restaurants in the
city.
The company's sales and stock swooned last year after health
officials linked E. coli, Salmonella and Norovirus outbreaks to
its restaurants, and the company is still recovering.
The tweet landed the same week the company launched an
animated ad that pokes fun at processed fast food, and in which
the chain's executive in charge of food giveaways and other
sales-boosting promotions was charged with cocaine possession.
Shares of Chipotle fell as much as 3.7 percent in early
trading on Thursday after Van Lustbader, author of "Jason
Bourne" novels and other works, tweeted: "This Chipotle thing is
still ongoing. My editor ended up in urgent care after being
deathly ill all night from eating at Chipotle's."
The tweet from Van Lustbader attracted dozens of comments
from Chipotle customers and traders. Some criticized him for
publicizing the illness and whipping up worry without a
confirmed diagnosis of food poisoning. Others simply sought more
information.
The author in subsequent posts said he did not own shares of
Chipotle and did not know more than his editor told him.
"Not interested in the stock. I'm interested in the health
of my editor and friend. Food poisoning always taken seriously,"
he added.
The onset of symptoms from botulism, Listeriosis,
Salmonellosis, Norovirus and Staphylococcal food poisoning can
occur within hours after exposure, while E. coli and some other
illnesses typically surface 24 hours to several days later,
according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Chipotle shares closed down 2.6 percent at $390.78 on
Thursday. The company's stock traded above $750 a share before
last year's highly publicized food safety lapses.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter
Cooney)