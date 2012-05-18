SEC subpoenas Chipotle in hiring probe

BRIEF-Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
May 18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Friday said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of that agency's investigation into the burrito chain's hiring practices.
The Denver-based company, which fired hundreds of workers as a result of audits by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arm, said it received the subpoena on May 17.
The subpoena requested "information regarding our compliance with employee work authorization requirements, our related public statements and other disclosures, and related information," Chipotle said in a filing.
It also said it intends to fully cooperate with the SEC's investigation.
In April last year, Chipotle revealed that the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's office for Washington, D.C., had opened an investigation and asked it to turn over documents related to the ICE audits.
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - submitted a new drug application to U.S. FDA for A-101 40 percent topical solution as a treatment for seborrheic keratosis
GHAZIABAD, India, Feb 27 Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers.