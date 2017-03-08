Chipotle lawsuit over food safety, outbreaks is dismissed

| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it
defrauded shareholders about its ability to protect customers
from at least seven norovirus, E.coli and salmonella outbreaks
that erupted in 2015.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said
shareholders failed to show that Chipotle improperly concealed
the seriousness of food-borne illness outbreaks, the status of a
federal probe into an E.coli outbreak, and how its alleged
inability to monitor food safety raised the risk of outbreaks.
"There is no indication in the complaint that Chipotle's
projections were inconsistent with or did not account for the
company's assessments of the impact of the food-borne illness
outbreaks," Failla wrote in her 47-page decision.
"As long as the public statements are consistent with
reasonably available data, corporate officials need not present
an overly gloomy or cautious picture of current performance and
future prospects," she added.
Chipotle's share price fell 47 percent in just over five
months from its August 2015 peak above $758.
The Denver-based company was linked in November 2015 to a
multistate E.coli outbreak, and the next month to a norovirus
outbreak that sickened at least 80 Boston College students.
It has apologized for food safety lapses, and offered free
and discounted food to regain customers and their trust.
Failla also rejected claims that founder and Chief Executive
Steve Ells, former Co-Chief Executive Monty Moran and Chief
Financial Officer John Hartung intended to commit fraud by
making "highly suspicious" sales of more than $210 million of
Chipotle stock in the three months before the first outbreak.
The plaintiffs are led by the Construction Laborers Pension
Trust of Greater St. Louis, and Germany's Metzler Investment
GmbH. Their lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.
Failla said the plaintiffs may try to bring their proposed
class action again.
A Chipotle spokesman had no immediate comment, saying the
company generally does not discuss pending litigation. All of
the defendants are represented by the same law firm.
Ells and Moran were co-chief executives from January 2009
until last December, when Moran stepped down.
Last month, Chipotle said sales rose for the first time in
five quarters.
Chipotle shares were up 73 cents at $405.63 on the New York
Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
The case is Ong et al v Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-00141.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)