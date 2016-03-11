Chipotle co-CEOs 2015 compensation halved amid food-safety scare

March 11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
co-chief executive officers' total compensation more than halved
in 2015, a year when the one-time Wall Street darling lost
flavor following a series of food-borne illnesses linked to its
restaurants.
Founder and co-Chief Executive Steve Ells' total
compensation fell 52 percent to $13.8 million, from a year
earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Co-CEO Monty Moran's total compensation fell about 51
percent to $13.6 million.
Chipotle shares, which hit an all-time high of $758.61 on
Aug. 5, have been hammered by the food safety incidents, with
the latest one reported earlier this week at a Boston-area
restaurant.
The company's shares closed at $507.85 on Friday.
Ells and Moran have been leading the company's efforts to
reassure customers and last month laid out their program to
improve restaurant safety.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)