Norovirus found in tests of shuttered Boston Chipotle -officials

BOSTON Dec 8 Tests of a temporarily shuttered Boston outlet of the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc chain tied to reports of dozens of sickened college students indicated the presence of norovirus, the Boston Public Health Commission said on Tuesday.

"There are currently 65 known case reports that include Boston College residents, students, and non-BC patrons, but the information is constantly evolving," the commission said in a statement. "The restaurant is temporarily closed while ISD and BPHC continue investigations.

Chipotle has been under a microscope since Oct. 31, when it was first linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 52 people in nine states. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernard Orr)

