Some U.S. Chipotle customers say undeterred by E. coli outbreak

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 Diners at Chipotle Mexican
Grill locations on Saturday said freshness and
convenience outweighed concerns about contamination following
the news that food poisoning cases had erupted at the chain's
locations in six U.S. states.
Shares of the fast-casual chain tumbled 12.3 percent to an
18-month low on Friday on word that the E. coli outbreak,
originally limited to Chipotle locations in Washington state and
Oregon, had spread to four additional states: California, Ohio,
New York and Minnesota.
At least 45 people have been infected with the E. coli O26
strain. Of those, 43 reported eating at a Chipotle restaurant in
the week before their illness started, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control, which said a common meal item or
ingredient served at Chipotle was likely the source of the
outbreak.
But diners at a handful of Chipotle locations said they were
undeterred by the reports.
"I'm not going to get flipped out by all the horrible things
that could happen. I think Chipotle is cutting-edge," said
Marguerite Regan, 50, in Wichita, Kansas.
She was considering taking her 8-year-old son to the
restaurant, which she likes because of its vegan options.
Brandon Doby, a 19-year-old Colgate University student who
picked up food at a Chipotle in Syracuse, New York, said: "I'm
aware of the E. coli breakout, but I've got bigger things to
worry about than E. coli."
Alex Boucounis, 17, who also ate at the Syracuse restaurant
on Saturday, said he was concerned and planned to research
exactly which stores had been hit. He said he had not realized
that New York was affected.
"It tastes good. It goes down good, and it's a lot cheaper
than bar food, and it's a lot better for you too," he said.
No deaths have been reported, but the food poisoning has led
to 16 hospitalizations, the CDC reported on Friday.
"I can't live my life worried about some minute possibility
something might kill me," said Stan Yao, 29, a Harvard Law
School student.
"It's fast and fresh and tastes better than most fast-food
options. I don't even know what E. coli is," said Yao, who chose
to eat at Chipotle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday
because he did not want to cook.
In a statement on Friday, Chipotle said it had expanded
testing of key ingredients and examined food-safety procedures
in its restaurants in the wake of the outbreak.
The outbreak in part reflects changing tastes of U.S.
diners, who are increasingly demanding fresher, less processed
foods. While such products are often healthier, some types of
processing can kill pathogens that make people sick.
"In practice, as someone in food safety and someone who
focuses on that and as a concerned customer, I'd want to know
what the specifics of that are," said Ben Chapman, an assistant
professor at North Carolina State University who studies food
safety.
Chapman said it is hard to predict how customers will
respond to incidents of food poisoning connected to a strong
brand, adding, "the more incidents that someone is linked to,
that can erode that trust."
(Additional reporting by Matthew Liptak in Syracuse, New York,
Valerie Vande Panne in Cambridge, Massachusets, and Alice
Mannette in Wichita, Kansas; Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew
Lewis)