UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that three additional states reported E. coli infections of the same strain as the Chipotle outbreak.
The CDC said 45 people are infected with the E. coli outbreak strain, and of those, 43 reported eating at Chipotle. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.