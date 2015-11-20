版本:
Chipotle E. coli outbreak suspected in three new states

LOS ANGELES Nov 20 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that three additional states reported E. coli infections of the same strain as the Chipotle outbreak.

The CDC said 45 people are infected with the E. coli outbreak strain, and of those, 43 reported eating at Chipotle. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

