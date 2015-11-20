UPDATE 3-Chipotle E. coli outbreak reaches six states, shares tumble

(Rewrites lede, adds detail on hospitalizations, customer comment)

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES Nov 20 More than 40 people have fallen ill with E. coli food poisoning after eating at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in six different states, federal health officials said on Friday, sending shares of the burrito chain to an 18-month low.

The outbreak spread with new Chipotle-linked E. coli cases reported in California, Ohio, New York and Minnesota, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC said 45 people got sick from the E. coli O26 outbreak strain, and of those, 43 reported eating at Chipotle. Sixteen people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. The source of the food contamination has not been identified.

The outbreak was first identified in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon, and Chipotle closed all 43 restaurants in those markets on Oct. 31.

Last week, the company reopened those units after deep-cleaning the properties and replacing food. But the new reports hitting the company, whose tagline is "Food with Integrity," dealt another blow to the chain. Its shares tumbled 12.3 percent to $536.19 on Friday.

Chipotle, which also has hired food safety consultants, is testing food and changing food preparation procedures, and said it is taking similar actions at the other restaurants linked to the outbreak.

The new reports of illness were tied to Chipotle restaurants in Turlock, California; Akron, Ohio; Amherst, New York; and Burnsville, Minnesota.

Due to the timing of visits - in late October and on Nov. 6 - and the average time of illness onset, Chipotle does not believe it is necessary to close those restaurants, company spokesman Chris Arnold said.

The number of cases could go higher as state and federal investigators check to see if other reported E. coli illnesses match the Chipotle strain.

One Chicago customer, who ordered a chicken bowl with brown rice on Friday afternoon, was undeterred by the news.

"If it was closer to home, you might think about it more," said the customer, who declined to give his name.

Analysts expect the outbreak, Chipotle's third food safety lapse this year, to dent sales.

Investigators previously said that produce may be responsible for the outbreak, but the hunt is still on for the source of the food contamination.

Seattle attorney Bill Marler, who is representing nearly three dozen people affected by the outbreak in Oregon and Washington state, said the increase in reported cases raises the likelihood that the culprit will be identified.

"There has to be a common supplier with a common food item," Marler said.

According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli develop symptoms of illness about 3 to 4 days after contact with the germ. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)